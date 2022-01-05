Advertisement

44 reader-submitted photos featured in Little Village’s 2022 Arts Issue

Posted on by Little Village

The January 2022 issue of Little Village magazine features photos submitted by readers and selected by LV Art Director Jordan Sellergren that help contextualize our present and offer hope for the year ahead, from the cornfield to the dinner table to the town square.

“Recently I have become fascinated with the vultures that gather in the summer months at the Coralville reservoir. Though associated with death, these birds are clearly intelligent, with unique markings and personalities that make them easy to distinguish from one another, if you’re looking — not unlike human beings.” — Jonathan Hansen
Reframing memories from my youth — Tyler Erickson
Midwest barn — Rachel Loberg
Amish buggy in a snowy field — Pete Hendley
Two Amish women and horse — Pete Hendley
UP4014 conductor, Mason City — Johnny Brian
BLM protest, 2020 — Cameron Johnson
Iran protest, 2020 — Cameron Johnson
Ben Partridge
Tyler Erickson, Reframing memories from my youth, Southwest Iowa
Reframing memories from my youth, Southwest Iowa — Tyler Erickson
Reframing memories from my youth, Southwest Iowa — Tyler Erickson
Reframing memories from my youth, Southwest Iowa — Tyler Erickson
BLM protest, 2020 — Pete Hendley
Lake MacBride during the deep-freeze winter of January 2020 — Luc Puis
A Boy and His Dog — Johnny Brian
Windmill on the corner of Taft and 560th, Lone Tree — Jarrett Leake
To the man on the bike in my favorite neighborhood — Chad Rhym
Sean Tyler — Amir Prellberg
Winter view in Big Grove Preserve — Brian Johannesen
Bus terminal skywalk in downtown Cedar Rapids — Jack Bassett
Calvin Hall hideaway — Jane Kirsch
Cobravette in transit on Gilbert Street — Jason Smith/Little Village
An industrial winter dusk, February 2021, Quaker Oats — Jav Ducker
Wet floor, caution — Pete Flynn
Math confusion — Mary Palmberg
White moth and dark leaves, September 2021, Palisades — Jav Ducker
Woven in the light — Kristel Saxton
Late September gravel — Tricia Brown
I-74 bridges, Rock Island — Jeffrey Carl
Centennial Bridge, Rock Island — Jeffrey Carl
Hidden rabbit — Emma Descourouez
Dan Padley and Jarrett Purdy — Elly Hofmaier
The hummingbird and the bee, Manville Heights — John R. Moyers
Vulture portrait — Jonathan Hansen
Sophistication — Julia Brough
I’m not a cat — Kelso Messerschmitt
Sunset swish: tail in the late-day sun — Mary Palmberg
The bee’s knees: a bumblebee on a Hyssop plant — Owen VanderLinden
A boy surveys the scene from atop a man’s shoulders — Sara McGuirk
Grandma and Grandpa Green visit Baby Ellis for his first birthday — Monique Galpin
Day 206 — Johnny Brian
A lone golfer — Jersey Bilyeu
BLM protest, 2020 — Cameron Johnson
Autumnal equinox silhouette — Annie Chapman Brewer
Light installation — Adria Carpenter/Little Village

These images were originally published in Little Village issue 302.


