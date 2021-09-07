Linn County holding six COVID-19 vaccination clinics at CR schools, will offer gift cards to people who get shots









Linn County Public Health is trying to encourage more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by adding six one-day vaccine clinics at Cedar Rapids schools starting on Wednesday, and offering a special incentive for those get a shot.

“The clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older, with parental consent required for those under age 18,” the Cedar Rapids Community School District said in its statement announcing the six clinics. “All who receive a vaccine will receive a $50 Walmart gift card provided by LCPH.” [Emphasis in the original.]

Linn County has seen a surge in new cases of COVID-19 since the highly contagious Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus spreading in Iowa.

“We have seen more cases being reported daily than were reported in an entire week — an entire week — in July,” LCPH Health Director Pramod Dwivedi said during a news conference last week. “Currently the seven-day test positivity average is almost 15 percent, which signifies a high burden of virus in our community.”

According to the LCPH COVID-19 information dashboard, 55.8 percent of Linn County residents are fully vaccinated. Dwivedi pointed out during last week’s news conference that approximately 15 percent of the county’s population is under the age of 12, and therefore cannot currently be vaccinated.

Each of the six clinics at Cedar Rapids schools will last two hours, and the school district has posted instructions on where to find the clinics.

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 3 to 5 p.m.

Wilson Middle School, 2301 J St SW, Cedar Rapids • Visitors will enter through the northeast door of the corner of the building—same door as for sporting or fine arts events. Parking will be in the main lot on the east side of the building. Thursday, Sept. 9, 3 to 5 p.m.

Metro High School, 1212 7th St SE, Cedar Rapids • Clinic will be held in the gym. Park in the south parking lot off Seventh Street. Monday, Sept. 13, 3 to 5 p.m.

Franklin Middle School, 300 20th St NE, Cedar Rapids • Clinic will be held in rooms 332/334. Visitors will enter through Door #2 along B Avenue, the handicapped accessible door. Parking will be available along B Avenue. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 3 to 5 p.m.

Harding Middle School, 4801 Golf St NE, Cedar Rapids • Clinic will be held in the auditorium. Visitors will enter through the main entrance. Friday, Sept. 17, 3 to 5 p.m.

McKinley Middle School, 620 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids • Clinic will be held in the main office conference room. Park in the visitor parking spaces. Enter the building through the McKinley Street entrance. Monday, Sept. 20, 3 to 5 p.m.

Taft Middle School, 5200 E Ave NW, Cedar Rapids • Clinic will be held in the auditorium. Visitors will use the main entrance.

According to the CDC, 51.7 percent of all Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination statistics included in last Wednesday’s update from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed the rate of vaccination in the state had dropped for the second straight week.









