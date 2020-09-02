Linn County residents impacted by derecho have until Sunday to apply for food assistance









Linn County residents impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho might be eligible for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program, or D-SNAP.

To be eligible, individuals must have been a resident of Linn County as of Aug. 10, meet the income limits and must have been “adversely affected by the derecho including destroyed/spoiled food.” Those already receiving food assistance are not eligible for D-SNAP.

Individuals must apply in person and have until Sept. 6 to do so.

There are two locations in Cedar Rapids and one in Marion. The sites are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the first hour reserved for older adults and individuals with disabilities.

• Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Boulevard SW

Operations at Ladd Library will be held outside in the parking lot • U.S. Cellular Center, 370 First Avenue NE • Marion Square Shopping Center, 1107 Seventh Avenue

The Department of Human Services is asking applicants to follow a schedule for when to apply based on the first letter of the person’s last name. This is to try to keep wait times to a minimum. However, this is not a requirement, so individuals can apply at any time in the next week.

• Monday, Aug. 31: A to D

• Tuesday, Sept. 1: E to I

• Wednesday, Sept. 2: J to O

• Thursday, Sept. 3: P to S

• Friday, Sept. 4: T to Z

• Saturday, Sept. 5: Open

• Sunday, Sept. 6: Open

DHS is encouraging individuals to wear face masks. There will be translation services available at each site. Individuals who are still on site when application processing ends at 7 p.m. will be given priority the next day.

More information on D-SNAP, including a FAQ, informational flyer and sample application, can be found on the DHS website. Applications at the sites will be available in Creole, English, French, Kirundi, Spanish and Swahili.

The Neighborhood Resource Centers set up around Cedar Rapids following the Aug. 10 derecho have been closed, the city announced on Monday. The five sites had meals, supplies and various information available to residents for two weeks following the storm.

The city encouraged residents seeking information to check the city’s website or call United Way’s 2-1-1 line.









