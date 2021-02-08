Free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments available to Linn County residents







Linn County LIFTS is now providing free next-day rides for county residents who have a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Individuals in need of transportation assistance who are traveling to or from a Linn County vaccine provider are eligible for a ride from Linn County LIFTS, the county announced on Monday. The rides are only for individuals who have a scheduled and confirmed appointment, or are assisting someone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Requests must be made at least 24 hours prior to the appointment but can be scheduled up to two weeks in advance.

To request a ride, residents with a vaccine appointment can call 319-892-5170 or email lifts@linncounty.org. Transportation is offered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with no rides available on Sundays.

Iowa is currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B in its vaccination roll-out, which includes first responders, K-12 school staff, early childhood education and childcare workers and child welfare social workers. Individuals 65 and older have been eligible to be vaccinated in Linn County since Jan. 26.

There is information available online on the county’s website about vaccine distribution for school staff and childcare workers, residents 65 and older and first responders.

Healthcare providers in the county have been contacting residents 65 and older to schedule appointments for the vaccine. Due to limited vaccine supply, residents should not call their clinics to request a vaccine.

Linn County residents with questions about vaccine eligibility, appointment scheduling or who don’t have a primary care provider are asked to call LCPH’s COVID-19 vaccine call center at 319-892-6097.







