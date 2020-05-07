Linn County Fair cancels this year’s grounds, grandstand entertainment







Grounds and grandstand entertainment for this year’s Linn County Fair have been canceled in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Linn County Fair Association announced on Thursday.

“After consulting with Linn County Public Health, the Linn County Board of Supervisors and other stakeholders, it was determined this was the best decision due to the uncertainty of what the public health situation may look like at the end of June,” Linn County Fair Board President Albert Martin said in a statement.

The association is also working on presenting some of this year’s events virtually during fair week, which was scheduled for June 24-28.

Current plans include creating a way to showcase the work of youth, including members of 4-H and Future Farmers of America.

“Our youth have been working on their exhibits for months, and we want to ensure they are able to present them either in person or on a virtual platform,” said RaeAnn Gordon, county director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Linn County.

Details of how the exhibits will be showcased are still being finalized, and 4-H and FFA members should get more information in mid-May.

Information on what events will be held virtually and what will be rescheduled for the 2021 fair can be found online, as well as information on how to request a refund for grandstand events. Refunds will be issued through July 31.

The Johnson County Fair, scheduled July 26 through Aug. 1, has not been canceled.







