Advertisement

Linn County EBT recipients able to use waivers on hot foods

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 34
    Shares

Casey's Pizza
Casey’s pizza — Little Village

Individuals in Linn County who receive food assistance can use the waivers to purchase hot foods through Sept. 21.

The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the temporary rule change on Monday. The presidential disaster proclamation issued after the Aug. 10 derecho allows federal programs to “alter or change their rules as communities recover from a disaster,” according to DHS.

People who receive Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) can now use the waivers to purchase deli counter items, prepared pizza and other hot meals.

The temporary rule change is available only for Linn County recipients. EBT or P-EBT cards can be used at participating Linn County retailers. A map of participating retailers can be found online.


  • 34
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.