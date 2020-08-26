Linn County EBT recipients able to use waivers on hot foods







Individuals in Linn County who receive food assistance can use the waivers to purchase hot foods through Sept. 21.

The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the temporary rule change on Monday. The presidential disaster proclamation issued after the Aug. 10 derecho allows federal programs to “alter or change their rules as communities recover from a disaster,” according to DHS.

People who receive Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) can now use the waivers to purchase deli counter items, prepared pizza and other hot meals.

The temporary rule change is available only for Linn County recipients. EBT or P-EBT cards can be used at participating Linn County retailers. A map of participating retailers can be found online.







