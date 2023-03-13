Letter to the editor: CommUnity’s food bank needs our help

By Ellen Ballas, Iowa City

Eastern Iowans: our local food bank in Iowa City needs monetary or food donations to help keep our neighbors fed.

I received their email stating their donations are down and their inventory is scarce. There were “1,640 more visits to the Food Bank in January than the month prior.”

Additionally, pandemic aid recently ended which means there will be about $95 less per month in consumer benefits for food. Likewise, food banks will no longer receive the added allotment from the USDA.

If Iowa City is having problems, you can bet everyone is.

If you are able, please consider a donation:

Mailing address; 1121 S. Gilbert Ct., Iowa City, IA 52240

Online donations: CommUnity Crisis Services/Donate