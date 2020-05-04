League of Women Voters will hold a virtual forum for Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidates on Monday night

League of Women Voters Virtual Candidate Forum LWVJCIA Facebook Page -- Monday, May 4 at 7 p.m.







On Monday night, the Johnson County League of Women Voters is holding the first of three virtual forums for county candidates who will be on the ballot in the June 2 primary. This first forum will feature candidates for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

Three seats are on the ballot this year, and the three incumbents holding those seats — Lisa Green-Douglas, Royceann Porter and Rod Sullivan — are all running for reelection. There is also a first-time candidate, Dean Phinney of North Liberty. Phinney’s background includes working as an organizer for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters from 2006 to 2019.

All four candidates are Democrats. No Republican filed to run for supervisor.

The forum will be live-streamed on the League of Women Voters’ Facebook page, starting at 7 p.m. on Monday night. It will also be rebroadcast later on Iowa City Channel 4, Coralvision and North Liberty TV.







