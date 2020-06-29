With 68 new cases, Johnson County sees its second-highest one-day increase in COVID-19







Johnson County saw its second-highest one-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 68 new cases for the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Monday. Monday’s total is one less than the 69 cases reported on April 21, the county’s highest one-day total.

Monday was the 13th consecutive day Johnson County has seen double-digit increases in new cases. Since June 17, when the current surge began, 446 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, which is 40.7 percent of the county’s total of 1,096 cases since COVID-19 was first identified in Iowa on March 8.

Out of that total of 1,096 cases, 540 of the individuals are now considered recovered and eight have died.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, IDPH was reporting 298 more Iowans statewide had tested positive for COVID-19, including 11 residents of Linn County. The new cases bring the state’s total to 28,728. The department also reported three more deaths. The state’s death toll from the virus now stands at 707.

The statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people being tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — for the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Monday was 6.6 percent. In Linn County, the positivity rate was 2.3 percent. Johnson County had a positivity rate of 12 percent.







