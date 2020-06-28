Johnson County reports 56 new cases of COVID-19, pushing its total over 1,000







The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County surpassed 1,000 on Sunday, as the Iowa Department of Public Health said another 56 county residents had tested positive during the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,028.

Sunday is the 12th consecutive day Johnson County had a double-digit increase in confirmed cases of the virus.

Johnson County residents made up 11.3 percent of the statewide total of 495 new cases IDPH reported on Sunday. No new deaths in the state were reported on Sunday.

Linn County had 11 new cases of the virus in IDPH’s Sunday total.

The statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people being tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — for the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday was 6.4 percent. In Linn County, the positivity rate was 2.7 percent. Johnson County had a positivity rate of 10.6 percent.







