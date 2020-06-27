Johnson County records 28 new cases of COVID-19; total during current surge surpasses 300







The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County at 10 a.m. in Saturday. That extends the county’s unprecedented streak of double digit increases in confirmed cases of the virus to 11 days. Since June 17, IDPH has reported a total of 322 new cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County during that period.

IDPH was reporting 380 new cases statewide during the 24-hour period ending Saturday at 10 a.m. The new cases include nine residents of Linn County. The department also reported another three deaths from the virus. One of the deceased was a resident of Linn County.

The new cases reported on Saturday bring the total number of Iowans who have tested positive to 7,935. The state’s death toll from the virus now stands at 704.

According to IDPH, the statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people being tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — for the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Saturday was 5.9 percent. For Johnson County, the positivity rate was 14.9 percent.







