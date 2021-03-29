Advertisement

Jake Brummer exits Cedar Rapids mayoral race, endorses Amara Andrews

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 10
    Shares

Jake Brummer is co-owner of the Red Frog in Czech Village. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Business owner Jake Brummer has exited the race for mayor of Cedar Rapids, and endorsed Amara Andrews for the office.

Brummer, who is co-owner of the Red Frog in Czech Village, launched his campaign early last week and was running what he called a “normal guy campaign” that was completely self-funded.

“I want to get the normal person’s voice in the public eye and voice the problems that regular people have because I feel they’ve been ignored for too long,” Brummer told Little Village in an interview on Friday, a day before he dropped out of the race.

Advertisement

Brummer announced on Saturday that he was exiting the race because he believed Andrews had a similar vision to him after listening to her announcement speech. He added that she also has the campaign infrastructure established that’s “needed to go the distance.”

Andrews officially kicked off her campaign for mayor last Thursday at NewBo City Market. She shared that she will bring a “new vision to local government” and be an advocate for labor unions, working people and equal opportunity.

“I really am running to represent the people of Cedar Rapids,” Andrews told Little Village in an interview prior to her campaign kick-off. “I really want to … represent the voices of people who nobody is paying attention to, and I have a team that is dedicated and feels the same way and has shared values that I believe the majority of people in Cedar Rapids have about equality and justice [and] jobs for everyone. So I just really want to convey that this campaign is not about me. It’s really about the people of Cedar Rapids.”

According to a news release sent out by Andrews’ campaign, Brummer has agreed to serve as a campaign ambassador.

“We are thrilled to have Jake’s support,” Andrews said in a news release. “Our message has been well received throughout the community and we’ve landed some significant endorsements, but having the support of another person who was running for the same office is huge.”

Brummer’s exit from the race leaves three candidates: Andrews, CEO of Women Lead Change Tiffany O’Donnell and current Mayor Brad Hart, who is seeking reelection.

The mayoral election will take place in November.

Advertisement


  • 10
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Raygun

The Greatest Store In The Universe

Design
Collaboration
With
Colo
Chanel
Shop Now

Advertisement

Dive In with the Stanley!
Take the Plunge
Take a slow look at a single artwork.
Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram Live

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.