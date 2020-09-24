Advertisement

Poll finds increasing number of Iowans disapprove of Reynolds’ handling of COVID-19, as another 1,341 cases are reported

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 65
    Shares

Gov. Kim Reynolds discusses COVID-19 during a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. — video still

Almost half of all Iowans disapprove of how Gov. Kim Reynolds is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Iowa Poll. Forty-seven percent of respondents in the poll published by the Des Moines Register on Thursday disapproved of Reynolds’ performance, an increase of 11 percentage points since the last time the Iowa Poll surveyed Iowans on this subject in June.

The number of people who approved of the governor’s COVID-19 response also dropped since the June poll. At that time, 59 percent of respondents approved, but that has declined to 44 percent.

The number who said they were “not sure” if they approved or disapproved increased from 6 to 9 percent between the two polls.

Advertisement

Republicans overwhelming supported Reynolds in the poll, with 80 approving of her COVID-19 response. An even higher percentage of Democrats — 82 percent — disapproved. Fifty percent of respondents who described themselves as independents disapproved, while only 38 percent said they approved of how Reynolds has handled the pandemic.

The poll was conducted by Selzer & Co. for the Register and Mediacom. The company surveyed 803 Iowans between Sept. 14 and 17.

As the Register noted, the “number of new reported daily coronavirus cases hovered around 300” the week before the June poll.

“But in the week preceding the September poll, the average number of new reported daily cases was around 650 per day. Two weeks before the poll, the average had been more than 800 per day, and it had been 1,140 per day the week before that.”

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 1,341 were confirmed as having COVID-19 during the previous 24 hours. That number included 42 residents of Johnson County and 72 residents of Linn County.

The department also reported the deaths of another six Iowans from the virus during that period, including one person from Linn County. The newly reported deaths brought Iowa’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,299.

The state’s current surge in cases is centered in northwestern counties. Sioux County’s 14-day average positivity rate for its COVID-19 tests on Thursday was 30.5 percent, according to IDPH. A total of 14 counites in Iowa had 14-day positivity averages of 15 percent or higher on Thursday. A week earlier, only five counties did.

Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds was asked about the surge in cases in Sioux and other northwestern counties on Wednesday.

“We need to do the case investigation, we need to see what’s that tied to and take appropriate steps and I believe they’re doing that, and hopefully we can continue to move forward and see the case counts drop,” Reynolds said.

SIGN UP TODAY

Subscribe for daily news updates from Little Village

SUBSCRIBE

The new Iowa Poll also found the number of people who think the state is moving in the wrong direction has increased by 6 percentage points since June, bringing the total to 47 percent. That is the highest “wrong direction” number Selzer & Co. has had in the Iowa Poll since February 2011.

Forty-three percent of respondents said they believed the state is headed in the right direction, a decline of 4 percentage points since the June poll. Ten percent said they were unsure.

Once again, opinions divided along party lines, with 81 percent of Democrats and 52 percent of independents saying the state is headed in the wrong direction. Among Republicans, 78 percent said that things are going the right way in Iowa.


  • 65
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

The Iowa City Human Rights Commission needs you!

Apply Today

@ICHumanRights »

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Coralville Public Library Online Summer Reading Programs

For ages 0-99+
Sign Up