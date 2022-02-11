Iowa Craft Brew Festival releases tickets for 12th annual event at Water Works Park

Iowa Craft Beer Festival Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m., Laurisden Amphitheatre, Des Moines, $5-60

Beer-lovers, rejoice! The Iowa Craft Brew Festival is back for its 12th year in 2022, and tickets are on sale now.

The Iowa Brewers Guild, the organization responsible for putting on the festival, made its first real mark on the state when it lobbied to raise the alcohol limit for Iowa-brewed beers from 6 percent to 12 percent ABW. Gov. Chet Culver signed the law into action in 2010. This change allowed Iowa breweries to be more competitive with out-of-state breweries and to explore a larger range of beers they could legally brew. Since then, the number of Iowa breweries has grown to more than 100 in the state.

The Iowa Craft Brew Festival is a celebration of the wide array of local breweries Iowa boasts. There will be over 300 beers to try, food available for purchase from local food trucks, free parking, live music and a bike valet.

Among the list of breweries that will be present at the event is Big Grove, an eastern Iowa favorite that is scheduled to open their Des Moines taproom in July of 2022. Other breweries include SingleSpeed Brewing, Lua Brewing, West O Beer, Exile Brewing and more.

There are a few ticket options available: General admission is $45, VIP (which includes an extra hour of sampling and access to limited release offerings) is $60 and a special designated driver ticket is available for $5. The event is 21 and over.

The Iowa Craft Brew Festival will take place on June 4 from 1-4 p.m. at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, rain or shine.

