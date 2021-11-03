Iowa City schools will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students between the ages of 5 and 11









Iowa City schools will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students between the ages of 5 and 11 starting next week, the Iowa City Community School District announced on Wednesday. The CDC and FDA gave final approval to the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Statewide, there are approximately 284,000 children in that age range.

The Visiting Nurse Association is working with the school district to host clinics at the following locations, Nov. 8-18.

• Grant Elementary (1000 Centro Way, North Liberty)

Nov. 8, 2021, 3:15-6 p.m. • Weber Elementary (3850 Rohret Rd, Iowa City)

Nov. 8, 2021, 3:15-6 p.m. • Kirkwood Elementary (1401 9th St, Coralville)

Nov. 9, 2021, 3:15-6 p.m. • Alexander Elementary (3571 Sycamore St, Iowa City)

Nov. 10, 2021, 3:15-6 p.m. • Hoover Elementary (1355 Barrington Rd, Iowa City)

Nov. 11, 2021, 2:15-6 p.m. • Garner Elementary (80 Birch St, North Liberty)

Nov. 15, 2021, 3:15-6 p.m. • Shimek Elementary (1400 Grissel Pl, Iowa City)

Nov. 15, 2021, 3:15-6 p.m. • Lemme Elementary (3100 E Washington St, Iowa City)

Nov. 16, 2021, 3:15-6 p.m. • Horn Elementary (600 Koser Ave, Iowa City)

Nov. 17, 2021, 3:15-6 p.m. • Twain Elementary (1355 DeForest Ave, Iowa City)

Nov. 18, 2021, 2:15-6 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to be vaccinated.

“Please note, vaccine availability may be limited depending on the doses allocated to each site from Johnson County Public Health,” ICCSD Superintendent Matt Denger said in a written statement sent to district families. “Each of these clinics will be providing vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 only due to the fact that the vaccine dose for this age group is different from the dosage for individuals 12 and over.” [Emphasis in the original.]

The superintendent added, “With only one nurse administering the vaccinations at each site, please be patient and courteous as visits could take longer than expected.”

ICCSD also lists the following health care resources also preparing to provide vaccinations for 5-to-11-year-olds, for those who can’t attend one of the school-based clinics.

• UI Health Care will hold evening and weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their Iowa River Landing location for children ages 5 to 11 beginning this week. Appointments can be scheduled at https://uihc.org/schedule-your-covid-19-vaccination. • Mercy Iowa City Family Practice: Call (319) 339-3520 • Towncrest Pharmacy: Visit https://www.towncrest.com or call (319) 337-3526 • Appointments may also be available through local CVS, Hy-Vee, Wal-Mart, or Walgreens locations. Your primary care provider may also have vaccination appointments available.

There is no charge to patients or their families for COVID-19 vaccinations.









