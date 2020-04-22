Iowa City schools’ meals-to-go program makes a change, after construction worker at West High tests positive for COVID-19







The Iowa City Community School District is temporarily moving one of its grab-and-go meal sites, after a worker at a construction project in one of its schools tested positive for COVID-19.

It is ICCSD’s first confirmed case of the virus.

“This evening, we were notified that an individual working on the construction project at West High School has tested positive for COVID-19,” the district said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday night. “The individual was working only in the construction area within the building. The District has protocol in place, which we have activated, and we will be closing West High for three days to conduct a deep cleaning of the facility.”

ICCSD said it will notify anyone who was possibly exposed to the worker.

For the rest of the week, a temporary grab-and-go site at Borlaug Elementary School (1000 Kennedy Pkwy, Coralville) will replace West High as a pick-up site for the meal packages, which contain a lunch as well as breakfast items for the following day.

ICCSD started its grab-and-go program on March 23 to provide meals for students while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the program isn’t limited to those enrolled in district schools. Anyone 18 or younger can receive a meal pack. Parents or legal guardians may also pick up meals for those who are eligible.

The district currently has 15 distribution sites for its program.

With the temporary exception of West High, meals will be available on a walk-up or drive-through basis at the following school campuses, Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• City High School • Hills Elementary School • Mann Elementary School • North Central Junior High • Northwest Junior High • South East Junior High • Twain Elementary School • West High School • Wood Elementary School

ICSSD is also distributing meals at six off-campus locations. Times at those locations differ.

• Breckenridge Mobile Park (12:10 – 1:00 pm) • Cole’s Communities Mobile Park (11:00 – 11:50 am) • Forest View Mobile Park (11:00 – 11:50 am) • Hilltop Mobile Park (12:10 – 1:00 pm) • Lakeridge Mobile Park (11:00 – 11:50 am) • Regency Mobile Park (12:10 – 1:00 pm)

Other school districts, including Cedar Rapids Community School District, Linn-Mar Community School District , West Branch Community Schools and Lone Tree Community School District, also have grab-and-go meal programs.

