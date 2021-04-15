Advertisement

Iowa City Hy-Vee to hold a vaccine clinic Saturday

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Army Spc. Angel Laureano holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Dec. 14, 2020. — Lisa Ferdinando/Department of Defense

Hy-Vee will host an vaccination clinic in Iowa City on Saturday. The event is open to those 16 and older, and there will be 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available, according to the company.

“The clinic will be held Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the former North Dodge Hy-Vee located at 1201 North Dodge Street,” Hy-Vee said in a news release on Wednesday.

Appointments for a vaccination must be made online through the company’s website, which has separate registration portals for appointment slots between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and appointment slots between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

People are asked to bring their health insurance cards, or if they are Medicare recipients, their Medicare Part B cards. People without insurance or Medicare will be asked to provide their Social Security number. No one will be charged for the vaccination. People may also be asked to show a photo ID.

A follow-up clinic to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who receive their first doses Saturday will be held on Saturday, May 8.


