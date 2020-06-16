Iowa City Council will consider Iowa Freedom Riders’ demands at special formal meeting Tuesday night

Iowa City Council Special Formal Meeting Tuesday, June 16 at 7 p.m.







The Iowa City Council will take up the demands of the Iowa Freedom Riders, as well as other issues related to systemic racism and policing policies, during a special formal meeting on Tuesday night. The council discussed the demands and related issues during its special work session on June 9, but this will be the first time the council can take actions related to the demands.

The special formal meeting will be held via Zoom, as all city council meetings have been since March 24 due to COVID-19.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages. It will also be shown on City Channel 4. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating in the meeting or submitting a comment online will need to register at the meeting’s Zoom page.

“If you have no computer or smartphone, or a computer without a microphone, you can call in by phone by dialing (312) 626-6799 and entering the meeting ID 920-2477-1533 when prompted,” according to the city’s website.







