Iowa City Community School District will hold multiple graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020

The Iowa City Community School District will be holding a series of graduation ceremonies over a three-day period for the class of 2020, the district announced in an email to families and staff on Friday.

“We have decided to conduct graduation this year in a series of in-person, individual ceremonies at each high school,” Kristin Pedersen, ICCSD director of community relations, said in the email. “These will take place at City High, Liberty High, Tate High, and West High over the days of May 28, 29, and 30.”

Students will receive an email from their school’s principal with a link to select their graduation date and other information about the ceremony.

ICCSD announced on April 11 it was canceling its traditional district-wide graduation ceremony at Carver Hawkeye Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Switching to three days of graduation ceremonies at the four high schools will allow the district to limit number of people at each ceremony, so students can have an in-person experience, with family members in attendance, while still practicing social distancing.

“As a note, due to social distancing restrictions, there will be no handshaking, hugging, or photos taken with school staff, administrators, or Board Members during the ceremony,” Pedersen said. “Individuals are encouraged to bring their own Personal Protective Equipment (masks, gloves, etc.), if possible.”

The district is considering holding a special reception for members of the graduating class of 2020 and their families at a later date, according to Pedersen.







