Iowa City Community School District cancels classes for Thursday due to extreme cold

The Iowa City Community School District announced on Wednesday evening it had canceled all classes for Thursday “due to extremely cold temperatures.” The district also canceled its grab-and-go meal service for the day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather warning and a wind chill advisory for eastern Iowa, including Johnson and Linn counties, that runs through noon on Thursday, because it predicts the wind chill will drop to dangerous levels.

“Winds chills will remain below zero most of the day Thursday as AM wind chills will be in the ten to twenty five below zero range,” according to NWS. “There will be the potential for very cold wind chills Friday.”

The weather service recommends “caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.”

