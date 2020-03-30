Iowa City Community School District announces changes to its grab-and-go meal program







As the Iowa City Community School District begins its second week of distributing grab-and-go meals during the school shutdown, there’s been a major change to the program.

The program distributes prepacked lunches and breakfast for the following day to anyone 18 or younger — they do not have to be enrolled in one of the district’s schools to receive the meals. When it was launched last week, U.S. Department of Agriculture rules required the child to be present to receive a meal. But in an email sent to parents on Sunday night, the district said that has changed.

“Based on newly-released USDA guidance, parents/guardians/caregivers may pick up meals for children at Grab & Go meal sites unaccompanied by the child,” the district said. “This means that children do not need to come to the Grab & Go location in order for a guardian to pick-up a meal for the child.”

According to the email: “While not required, a parent/guardian/caregiver will be asked to share the school name where each child attends when picking up a meal (if the child is of school-age). The identified school does not have to be in the Iowa City Community School District and, again, this information is suggested (and appreciated), but not required.”

ICCSD has also added two new locations where meals are being distributed. In addition to the original seven school campuses, meals will now be available at Mann Elementary and South East Junior High.

Meals will be available on a walk-up or drive-through basis at the following school campuses, Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• City High School • Hills Elementary School • Mann Elementary School • North Central Junior High • Northwest Junior High • South East Junior High • Twain Elementary School • West High School • Wood Elementary School

ICSSD is also distributing meals at six off-campus locations. Times at those locations differ.

• Breckenridge Mobile Park (12:10 – 1:00 pm) • Cole’s Communities Mobile Park (11:00 – 11:50 am) • Forest View Mobile Park (11:00 – 11:50 am) • Hilltop Mobile Park (12:10 – 1:00 pm) • Lakeridge Mobile Park (11:00 – 11:50 am) • Regency Mobile Park (12:10 – 1:00 pm)

Other school districts, including Cedar Rapids Community School District, Linn-Mar Community School District , West Branch Community Schools and Lone Tree Community School District, also have grab-and-go meal programs.







