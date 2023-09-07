Indira Sheumaker steps down from Des Moines City Council with more than two years left on term





Indira Sheumaker has resigned from the Des Moines City Council. According to a statement from Mayor Frank Cownie, Sheumaker’s father Randy hand delivered a resignation letter from the councilmember on Monday.

The handwritten letter, dated Aug. 31 and signed by Sheumaker, was one sentence in length. “I resign from my position as councilperson Ward 1 effective immediately,” it said.

Advertisement

Sheumaker had not attended any council meetings or communicated with any city officials since March 6. Ward 1 residents also told the council that they had been unable to contact her during that time. Last month, five of her constituents filed an official complaint with the council asking for her removal.

On Aug. 21, Cownie sent Sheumaker a letter asking her to explain her “intentions regarding [her] office and the duties of the office at the earliest practicable moment, but in any event, no later than August 28, 2023.” Cownie said if there was no reply, the council “will presume you have abandoned the office and will proceed accordingly.”

The letter, sent as registered mail, was returned as undelivered. It was the last of multiple attempts to reach Sheumaker.

Advertisement

The city council has two options to fill the vacant seat. Within the next 60 days, it could appoint someone to fill the remainder of Sheumaker’s term, which runs through January 2026. Or the council could call a special election to let Ward 1 residents vote for a new representative. That special election could be included as part of the upcoming Nov. 7 election or held on a different day.

In his statement, Cownie said he and the council “will now take the time provided by statute to determine next steps.” The next regularly scheduled council meeting is on Monday.

The mayor concluded his statement by saying, “We wish Ms. Sheumaker the best and appreciate Ms. Sheumaker’s time on the council.”

This story originally appeared in LV Daily, Little Village’s Monday-Friday email newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered for free to your inbox.