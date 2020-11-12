Advertisement

Illinois businessman charged with stealing more than $1.6 million from UIHC in PPE scam

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 81
    Shares

Surgical masks distributed to frontline workers in New York City, April 2, 2020. — Marc A. Hermann/MTA New York City Transit

An Illinois businessman has been charged with wire fraud after stealing more than $2.6 million from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and a Chicago hospital that was supposed to pay for “scarce personal protective equipment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago announced on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed in federal court, the two hospitals paid deposits totaling more than $3 million into a bank account they believed belonged to At Diagnostics Inc., but was actually a personal account belonging to Dennis W. Haggerty Jr., the company’s president. Haggerty and two partners started the company, located in the Chicago suburb of Rolling Hills, on March 23 to take advantage of the sudden nationwide shortage of PPE.

On March 30, UIHC signed a contract to buy N95 masks from the company, which had only opened its doors one week earlier. UIHC put down a deposit of $2,495,000 for the masks. The other hospital, Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, signed its contract with At Diagnostics for masks four days before UIHC did, and put down a deposit of $1,245,100.

Advertisement

“When At Diagnostics failed to deliver the masks on time, Haggerty allegedly falsely claimed to one hospital that his bank had no record of the payment being received,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “After his business partners confronted Haggerty about the whereabouts of the money, Haggerty altered a bank statement to make it appear as if the funds had never been received.”

The complaint against Haggerty alleges he used approximately $1.6 million of UIHC’s deposit and $1 million of the deposit from Northwestern Memorial “for his own personal benefit, including purchasing two Maserati automobiles and a Land Rover sport-utility vehicle.”

The complaint doesn’t directly name UIHC, but instead refers to it as “Hospital A.” According to court filing, “Hospital A is a public teaching hospital located on the campus of University A, a large public university located in Iowa City, Iowa.”

Northwestern Memorial is equally recognizable in the complaint’s description of “Hospital B.”

Haggerty has been charged with one count of wire fraud. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Neither UIHC nor Northwestern Memorial has publicly commented on the case yet.


  • 81
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started