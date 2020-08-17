ICPL Bookmobile will help people fill out forms for food replacement assistance







39 Shares

Families currently enrolled in the state’s food assistance program can apply to the Iowa Department of Human Services for help covering the cost of replacing food spoiled by damage from the Aug. 10 derecho. Applications must be submitted within 10 days of a member of the household discovering the food is spoiled or damaged.

To make the application process easier, the Iowa City Public Library Bookmobile will go to four different locations around town from Monday to Thursday. The bookmobile will “provide access to the internet and technical tools to fill out the ‘Request for Replacement of Spoiled Food’ form required to begin the reimbursement process.”

In addition to wi-fi access and help with the forms, the bookmobile will have charging stations and laptops available to use, but it won’t have any books or other library materials.

Monday, August 17:

10 a.m.-noon, Waterfront Hy-Vee, 1720 Waterfront Dr.

1-3 p.m., Mercer Park, 2701 Bradford Dr. Tuesday, August 18:

10 a.m.-Noon, GreenState Credit Union, 825 Mormon Trek

1-3 p.m., Grant Wood Elementary, 1930 Lakeside Dr. Wednesday, August 19:

10 a.m.-noon, Waterfront Hy-Vee,1720 Waterfront Dr.

1-3 p.m., Mercer Park, 2701 Bradford Dr. Thursday, August 20:

10 a.m.-noon, GreenState Credit Union, 825 Mormon Trek

1-3 p.m., Grant Wood Elementary, 1930 Lakeside Dr.

“Masks and social distancing are mandatory,” ICPL said in a news release. “Free masks will be available for people who do not have one.”







39 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com