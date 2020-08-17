Advertisement

ICPL Bookmobile will help people fill out forms for food replacement assistance

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 39
    Shares

Iowa City Public Library Bookmobile — ICPL photo

Families currently enrolled in the state’s food assistance program can apply to the Iowa Department of Human Services for help covering the cost of replacing food spoiled by damage from the Aug. 10 derecho. Applications must be submitted within 10 days of a member of the household discovering the food is spoiled or damaged.

To make the application process easier, the Iowa City Public Library Bookmobile will go to four different locations around town from Monday to Thursday. The bookmobile will “provide access to the internet and technical tools to fill out the ‘Request for Replacement of Spoiled Food’ form required to begin the reimbursement process.”

In addition to wi-fi access and help with the forms, the bookmobile will have charging stations and laptops available to use, but it won’t have any books or other library materials.

Monday, August 17:
10 a.m.-noon, Waterfront Hy-Vee, 1720 Waterfront Dr.
1-3 p.m., Mercer Park, 2701 Bradford Dr.

Tuesday, August 18:
10 a.m.-Noon, GreenState Credit Union, 825 Mormon Trek
1-3 p.m., Grant Wood Elementary, 1930 Lakeside Dr.

Wednesday, August 19:
10 a.m.-noon, Waterfront Hy-Vee,1720 Waterfront Dr.
1-3 p.m., Mercer Park, 2701 Bradford Dr.

Thursday, August 20:
10 a.m.-noon, GreenState Credit Union, 825 Mormon Trek
1-3 p.m., Grant Wood Elementary, 1930 Lakeside Dr.

“Masks and social distancing are mandatory,” ICPL said in a news release. “Free masks will be available for people who do not have one.”


  • 39
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!

July 2020 marks Little Village’s 19th anniversary. With our community of readers alongside us, we’ll be ready for what the next 19 have in store.

BECOME A SUPPORTER:

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.