Photo Gallery: ICON Water Trails and Iowa Rivers Revival host a big cleanup in Des Moines

Iowa Confluence Water Trails (ICON) and Iowa Rivers Revival joined forces for a huge clean up around Des Moines on Friday morning, May 19.

Volunteers kicked off the clean-up with a gathering at Captain Roy’s for safety tips, safety vests, gloves, grabbers and both reusable and standard trash bags.

Originally, the cleanup included a water cleanup option on canoes and kayaks. Due to high waters, those plans changed. Instead, volunteers participated in group cleanups at Birdland Marina, Union Park and Lauridsen Skatepark.

Groups did about two hours of waste elimination at each location before ending the event with water education and a call to action for better use our waters over a lunch provided by Captain Roy’s.