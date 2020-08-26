Hy-Vee offering a limited number of self-administered COVID-19 tests for free







Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday it will be offering self-administered COVID-19 tests at five of its Iowa pharmacies, including the Hy-Vee Drugstore on N 1st Ave in Iowa City.

The tests are free and will be performed in a drive-through format.

Anyone wanting to be tested will need to register online in advance at the Do I need a COVID-19 Test? site. After registering, the person will be issued a “test voucher number, testing site and appointment time,” according to a news release from Hy-Vee. Testing is open to all, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Tests are limited, however. Hy-Vee sites will only be open for a total of six hours a week — 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and either 7 to 9 a.m. or 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday — and will test a maximum of 12 people an hour.

“The person will then arrive at the specified test site pharmacy drive thru and provide either a printed voucher number or show the voucher number on their phone before being given a test kit,” according to the news release. “The Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will provide the test kit and education on how to self-administer the test and will supervise the test. The individual will then drop off their completed kit in a collection bin. The entire test process takes about five minutes.”

Hy-Vee said test results should be emailed to the person within five days.

In addition to the Iowa City site, Hy-Vee will be offering the self-administered tests at pharmacy locations in Chariton, Cherokee, Davenport and West Des Moines. The company will also be offering the tests at two sites in Nebraska and Minnesota, as well as one store in Missouri and one store in South Dakota.







