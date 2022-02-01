Advertisement

Hinterland Music Festival announces four-day 2022 lineup including Glass Animals, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats

Posted on by Lily DeTaeye
Hinterland 2022

St. Charles Amphitheatre, St. Charles -- Aug. 4-7, 2022


Phoebe Bridgers in July 2018, at The Crocodile in Seattle, WA. — David Lee

“Heading to Iowa for a corn shuckin, bluegrass lovin good time,” Grammy-winning songwriter Billy Strings tweeted Tuesday.

Strings will kick off the four-day 2022 Hinterland Music Festival on Thursday, Aug. 4 in St. Charles, Iowa, festival organizers announced Tuesday morning.

English group Glass Animals will headline the second day of the festival. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will return to Hinterland to perform on Saturday, and “Motion Sickness” singer Phoebe Bridgers will close it all out Sunday.

Advertisement

Dedicated Hinterlanders may notice though there are no local acts on the lineup this year. However, the Campfire Stage lineup has not yet been announced, so there may still be a chance to support Iowans onstage at the festival. (Of course, fans of Lake Street Dive can cheer on an Iowan, founding band member and Iowa City native Bridget Kearney, during LSD’s Saturday set.)

Hinterland passes will be available on the website beginning on Feb. 4. This will be the festival’s first four-day event.

Along with expanding the festival to four days, Hinterland will be offering a new layout to the campgrounds, bringing back shuttle service from Des Moines, and adding more parking.

According to the festival’s website “preventative health measures (e.g. proof of negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination, masks) may be required for this show.” But organizers say the details regarding these measures will be shared with festival-goers as soon as possible.

Here is the current schedule for Hinterland 2022:

Thursday
Billy Strings
Sierra Ferrell
The Texas Gentlemen
Riddy Arman

Friday
Glass Animals
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The Aces
Briston Maroney
Goth Babe
Petey
Yoke Lore

Saturday
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Lake Street Dive
Trampled By Turtles
Jenny Lewis
Durand Jones and the Indications
TK and the Holy Know-Nothings
Jesse Daniel
Miko Marks

Sunday
Phoebe Bridgers
Kurt Vile and the Violators
Lucy Dacus
MUNA
The Aubreys
Liz Cooper
Tré Burt
The Kernal
Hayden Pedigo

Iowans gather in St. Charles for Hinterland Music Festival, Aug. 4, 2019. — Sophie McClatchey/Little Village

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.