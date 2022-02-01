Hinterland Music Festival announces four-day 2022 lineup including Glass Animals, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats

Hinterland 2022
St. Charles Amphitheatre, St. Charles -- Aug. 4-7, 2022
“Heading to Iowa for a corn shuckin, bluegrass lovin good time,” Grammy-winning songwriter Billy Strings tweeted Tuesday.
Strings will kick off the four-day 2022 Hinterland Music Festival on Thursday, Aug. 4 in St. Charles, Iowa, festival organizers announced Tuesday morning.
English group Glass Animals will headline the second day of the festival. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will return to Hinterland to perform on Saturday, and “Motion Sickness” singer Phoebe Bridgers will close it all out Sunday.
Dedicated Hinterlanders may notice though there are no local acts on the lineup this year. However, the Campfire Stage lineup has not yet been announced, so there may still be a chance to support Iowans onstage at the festival. (Of course, fans of Lake Street Dive can cheer on an Iowan, founding band member and Iowa City native Bridget Kearney, during LSD’s Saturday set.)
Hinterland passes will be available on the website beginning on Feb. 4. This will be the festival’s first four-day event.
Along with expanding the festival to four days, Hinterland will be offering a new layout to the campgrounds, bringing back shuttle service from Des Moines, and adding more parking.
The new layout ⚡️https://t.co/iDhcBEd233 pic.twitter.com/ei4qqNvRao
— Hinterland (@hinterlandiowa) February 1, 2022
According to the festival’s website “preventative health measures (e.g. proof of negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination, masks) may be required for this show.” But organizers say the details regarding these measures will be shared with festival-goers as soon as possible.
Here is the current schedule for Hinterland 2022:
Thursday
Billy Strings
Sierra Ferrell
The Texas Gentlemen
Riddy Arman
Friday
Glass Animals
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The Aces
Briston Maroney
Goth Babe
Petey
Yoke Lore
Saturday
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Lake Street Dive
Trampled By Turtles
Jenny Lewis
Durand Jones and the Indications
TK and the Holy Know-Nothings
Jesse Daniel
Miko Marks
Sunday
Phoebe Bridgers
Kurt Vile and the Violators
Lucy Dacus
MUNA
The Aubreys
Liz Cooper
Tré Burt
The Kernal
Hayden Pedigo