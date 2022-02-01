Hinterland Music Festival announces four-day 2022 lineup including Glass Animals, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats

Hinterland 2022 St. Charles Amphitheatre, St. Charles -- Aug. 4-7, 2022

“Heading to Iowa for a corn shuckin, bluegrass lovin good time,” Grammy-winning songwriter Billy Strings tweeted Tuesday.

Strings will kick off the four-day 2022 Hinterland Music Festival on Thursday, Aug. 4 in St. Charles, Iowa, festival organizers announced Tuesday morning.

English group Glass Animals will headline the second day of the festival. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will return to Hinterland to perform on Saturday, and “Motion Sickness” singer Phoebe Bridgers will close it all out Sunday.

Dedicated Hinterlanders may notice though there are no local acts on the lineup this year. However, the Campfire Stage lineup has not yet been announced, so there may still be a chance to support Iowans onstage at the festival. (Of course, fans of Lake Street Dive can cheer on an Iowan, founding band member and Iowa City native Bridget Kearney, during LSD’s Saturday set.)

Hinterland passes will be available on the website beginning on Feb. 4. This will be the festival’s first four-day event.

Along with expanding the festival to four days, Hinterland will be offering a new layout to the campgrounds, bringing back shuttle service from Des Moines, and adding more parking.

According to the festival’s website “preventative health measures (e.g. proof of negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination, masks) may be required for this show.” But organizers say the details regarding these measures will be shared with festival-goers as soon as possible.

Here is the current schedule for Hinterland 2022:

Thursday

Billy Strings

Sierra Ferrell

The Texas Gentlemen

Riddy Arman

Friday

Glass Animals

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The Aces

Briston Maroney

Goth Babe

Petey

Yoke Lore

Saturday

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Lake Street Dive

Trampled By Turtles

Jenny Lewis

Durand Jones and the Indications

TK and the Holy Know-Nothings

Jesse Daniel

Miko Marks

Sunday

Phoebe Bridgers

Kurt Vile and the Violators

Lucy Dacus

MUNA

The Aubreys

Liz Cooper

Tré Burt

The Kernal

Hayden Pedigo

