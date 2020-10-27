Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds skips another COVID-19 news conference as hospitalizations hit record highs once again

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 133
    Shares

Video still of the Maytag Auditorium of Iowa PBS in Johnston, prior to a news conference by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

For the 10th time this month, Iowa set a new record for the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 564 patients on Tuesday morning. That is an increase of three infected people from the previous record of 561 patients that was set on Sunday evening.

Hospital officials and infectious disease experts have warned that the healthcare system is under stress as the spread of the virus remains uncontrolled in Iowa.

Speaking to WOI-TV last week, Dr. Jorge Salinas, an infectious disease specialist at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said “You can’t expect your hospitals to mop up after you week after week, month after month.”

Advertisement

Salinas, like other experts, said the state needs to take more action to mitigate the spread of the virus. “It’s clear that banking on personal responsibility is not enough,” Salinas said.

Gov. Reynolds has repeatedly said she is confident the state’s hospitals are able to handle the continuing surge in new cases caused by community spread of COVID-19. But she hasn’t addressed recent concerns about the strain put on the health care system, because the governor hasn’t held a news conference to address COVID-19 in almost three weeks.

On July 30, the governor’s office announced Reynolds would hold twice-weekly news conferences “to update Iowans on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The news conferences were supposed to be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The governor’s last news conference on the virus was on Oct. 7. It was the only COVID-19 conference Reynolds has held this month. The last time the governor held two COVID-19 news conferences in a week was the second week of August.

On Tuesday, IDPH reported another 1,178 Iowans tested positive for the virus during the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m., including 40 residents of Johnson County and 110 residents of Linn County.

During that same period, IDPH reported another 22 COVID-19 deaths. Among the deceased were three residents of Linn County.

The newly reported deaths brought the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,658. Thirty of the people who have died from the virus were from Johnson County, and 132 were from Linn County.

Advertisement


  • 133
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started