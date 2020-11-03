- 6Shares
- 6Shares
Advertisement
Advertisement
Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Set up the one-time or monthly amount that’s right for you.
Advertisement
Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.