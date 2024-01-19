Fully Booked: Chinese children’s stories for a new year

One of the top picks for the weekly Chinese Bilingual Storytime at the Iowa City Public Library (Fridays at 10:30 a.m.) is The Rice in the Pot Goes Round and Round by Wendy Wan Long Shang. While singing along to the sweet family-themed picture book, kids and parents can enjoy a big feast of Chinese food illustrations — and perhaps learn a few words.

Bestselling children’s author and illustrator Grace Lin champions Chinese culture through warmhearted stories featuring family, community, identity and imagination. ICPL’s very recent acquisition Once Upon A Book (coauthored by Kate Messner) unfolds as an imaginative journey of a little girl named Alice, adventuring through the magical pages in her favorite book. Readers can enjoy searching for surprises hidden in the charming illustrations.

The Amy Wu picture book series by Kat Zhang and Charlene Chua is the perfect combination of lyrical storytelling and vibrant illustration, portraying “real life” adventure stories from children of immigrant families. In Amy Wu and The Warm Welcome, Lin, a new friend from China, is greeted with a jolly dumpling party and a special banner welcome banner. Both Amy and Lin learn about the importance of inclusion through courage and creativity.

ICPL’s holiday section includes stories centered on the Chinese New Year, coming up on Feb. 10. Some newer releases go beyond the gourmet foods and festive dragon dances; Friends Are Friends, Forever by Dane Liu and Lynn Scurfield demonstrates the strength of friendship and tradition through time and distance. Playing With Lanterns by Yage Wang and Chengliang Zhu (translated by Helen Wang) shares the extended excitement of the 15-day celebration with a vivid showcase of the folk custom of lanterns.

To fulfill your cuteness quota, check out the beautifully illustrated picture book A Little Round Panda on the Big Blue Earth by Tory Christie and Luciana Navarro Powell, paired with a fun animal matching game. Finally, Playing at the border: a story of Yo-Yo Ma by Joanna Ho and Teresa Martines explores generations of music and culture, including the centuries-old rhythms of the Feng Yang Flower Drum.

Fang Wang is an Early Literacy Assistant in the Iowa City Public Library Children’s Room. She hosts a weekly Chinese Bilingual Storytime on Friday mornings at 10:30. This article was originally published in Little Village’s January 2024 issue.