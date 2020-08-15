Food and water pick-up locations in Cedar Rapids, Marion this weekend







Below are publicly announced events where food and water will be distributed on Saturday and Sunday.

Ongoing

Linn County Emergency Management Agency announced three locations in Linn County that will have food, water and ice. Starting Saturday, the locations will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The drive-through assistance locations are located at:

• Kingston Stadium, 907 15th Street SW in Cedar Rapids

• St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 8300 C Ave in Marion

• Marion Walmart, 5491 US-151 in Marion

Mercy Chefs, a faith-based nonprofit organization, began serving free lunch and dinner daily. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are set up at 1202 10th Street SE near Jane Boyd and Metro High School.

Saturday, Aug. 15

The grassroots group Advocates for Social Justice (ASJ) announced information for food pick-up in Cedar Rapids over the weekend. On Saturday, the group will be at:

• Cambridge Townhomes, 2113 North Towne Ct NE, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy, 300 13th Street NW, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Redmond Park, 1545 3rd Ave SE, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Cleveland Park, 1600 8th Ave SW, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Cedar Valley Townhomes, 3000 J St SW, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rep. Abby Finkenaur posted on Twitter that food, water and ice will be available at 1855 1st Ave SE in Cedar Rapids starting at 11 a.m. and as long as supplies last. Masks are required.

CEDAR RAPIDS: As we continue to recover from #derecho2020, food, water, ice and supplies will be available at the following location beginning at 11 AM Saturday as long as supplies are available. #IA01 1855 1st Ave SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

*Masks are required* pic.twitter.com/nxlPnksdAB — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) August 14, 2020

Operation BBQ Relief, a volunteer organization deployed to Cedar Rapids, will have a soft opening on Saturday before their full operations begin on Sunday. From noon to 2 p.m., food will be served at three Cedar Rapids locations:

• Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW

• Polk Alternative Education Center, 1500 B Ave NE

• Taylor Elementary, 720 7th Ave SW

Sunday, Aug. 16

Operation BBQ Relief will begin its full operations on Sunday in partnership with area restaurants. A total of 500 meals will be available at both lunch and dinner at 11 locations. Lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

One of the hot meal locations is in Hiawatha at Nixon Elementary School, 200 Nixon Drive. The other 10 locations are in Cedar Rapids:

• Cedar Rapids Public Library, 450 5th Avenue SE

• Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW

• NW Recreation Center, 1340 11th Street NW

• Jane Boyd Community House, 943 14th Ave SE

• Taylor Elementary School, 720 7th Avenue SW

• Roosevelt Middle School, 300 13th Street NW

• Grant Elementary School, 254 Outlook Drive SW

• Johnson STEAM Academy, 355 18th Street SE

• Jefferson School, 1243 20th Street SW

• Polk Alternative Education Center, 1500 B Avenue NE

ASJ will be at Cedar Wood Hills Apartments, 2040 Glass Rd NE, from 10 a.m. to noon. The group will also be set up at Edgewood Forest Mobile Home Park, 2925 Johnson Ave NW, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mellow Mushroom in Coralville is heading to Cedar Rapids on Sunday to give out free pizzas. They will set up at Milex Complete Auto Care, 2010 Sylvia Ave NE, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Small cheese and pepperoni pizzas will be given out, as well as bottles of water. Limit of one pizza and water bottle person, according to a news release.

