First inmate at Linn County jail tests positive for COVID-19

A person being held in the Linn County Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday. The individual has been in custody at the jail since July 15 on a hold order from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department, the individual has not exhibited any symptoms of the virus. He was at a local hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the virus. He was then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he received a COVID-19 test due to the hospital’s protocol.

Following the test, which confirmed he was infected, the person was returned to the Linn County jail and was placed in a “medical isolation cell,” the department said. Other inmates who may have been exposed to the virus through contact with the individual have also been segregated from the jail’s general population and will be tested.

This is the first time a person incarcerated in the jail has tested positive for the virus, but in April, a deputy sheriff assigned to the jail tested positive.

Law enforcement agencies in Iowa are required to hold individuals if they receive written requests to do so from ICE, even if there are no local charges on which the person can be detained.

Many critics consider the practice to be an unconstitutional infringement of a person’s liberty since ICE’s hold orders do not have to be approved by a judge as normal arrest warrants are. In December 2017, the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers seven states including Iowa, ruled that ICE hold requests are constitutional and local agencies are required to honor them.

In its decision in Mendoza v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the court said the hold orders are valid regardless of a person’s immigration status and can even require jails to hold U.S. citizens if there is a question regarding the person’s citizenship status. The plaintiff, Ramon Mendoza, is an American citizen who was held in a Nebraska county jail for three days on an ICE order that was issued in response to misreported information from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department. The court ruled Mendoza’s detention did not violate his constitutional rights.

Prior to the court’s decision, Linn and Johnson counties, as well as 24 other Iowa counties, did not detain people based on ICE requests unless a judge had approved the order.

In April, 37 Iowa legal and advocacy organizations, attorneys and law firms sent a letter to ICE asking the agency to stop issuing orders for people to be held in Iowa jails during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The lives and health of thousands of people in detention in Iowa jails, ICE officers, Iowa jail staff, and the public in the broader community are at stake,” the letter said. “We urge you to act now to prevent an outbreak, which would stretch our local health care system to the breaking point.”

ICE has not changed its policy of having people detained in Iowa jails.

