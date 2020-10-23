Advertisement

Field to Family will keep the online farmers market open until mid-December

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Selections on the drive-through farmers market ordering page.

As the weather turns colder, farmers markets traditionally close down, but Field to Family announced on Friday the online version of the Iowa City Farmers Market with drive-through pick-up will be open through the middle of December.

“As an organization committed to expanding access to local foods and supporting our farmers, we want to do everything we can to continue meeting demand for local food and farm products in our community,” Field to Family Director Michelle Kenyon said in a written statement.

Field to Family, an Iowa City-based nonprofit that helps connect people in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area with locally produced fresh food, partnered with the Iowa City Department of Parks and Recreation to create a contactless farmers market that could serve the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market has received support from the Iowa City Climate Action Committee, which awarded the project a grant.

Ordering is done through Field to Family’s site, with each week’s offering going online at noon on Tuesday. People who have registered for a farmers market account are able to order items until noon on Wednesday or until all six pick-up windows are full.

Pick up has been on Saturday mornings at the Chauncey Swan parking ramp, where the in-person farmers market was held before the pandemic, but that is changing for the extended farmers market dates. Starting on Nov. 7, pick up will be on Saturdays outside Field to Family’s warehouse in Iowa City at 840 S Capitol St.

According to the statement from the nonprofit, the farmers market is adding five Saturdays, with a final pick-up day on Saturday, Dec. 12. The farmers market will not be open the week of Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 26 this year.

Since this new version of the farmer market was launched in May, it has filled over 10,000 orders, generating $452,783 for the farmers and other vendors participating in the program.

“Additionally, Online Farmers Market customers have donated over $13,000 to Field to Family’s Farm Stands program, which provides free, locally grown produce to Johnson County households experiencing food insecurity,” Field to Family said.

Field to Family is looking for volunteers to help assemble orders on Friday or at the market on Saturdays. Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information on Field to Family’s site.


