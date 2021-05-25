Advertisement

Field to Family adds a free home delivery option to its online farmers market

Posted on by Paul Brennan

Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

As part of its ongoing efforts to make fresh, locally produced food readily available to Iowa City-area residents, Field to Family is now offering free home deliveries of orders from its online farmers market, in addition to its regular Saturday drive-through pick up at the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building parking ramp. The free delivery service is being offered by CHOMP Delivery.

Starting this week, CHOMP will deliver farmers market orders in Iowa City and nine other cities: Coralville, North Liberty, Hills, Lone Tree, Tiffin, Swisher, Shueyville, Solon and West Branch. The delivery option is on the Field to Family site, and customers can choose it as their “pick-up location” as they are checking out. The service is not available through CHOMP’s site.

Home deliveries will be made between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturdays. People choosing the delivery option should make sure their home address is entered correctly on their farmers market customer profile.

In June, Field to Family will also be adding a new drive-through pick-up location at the North Liberty Recreation Center (520 N Cherry St). Farmers market orders will be available for pick up at the rec center from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays through August.

To cover the costs associated with the new distribution options, Field to Family is increasing the service fee for online orders from $4 to $5.

Field to Family’s online farmers market offers products ranging from plant starts to meat and vegetables to baked goods and pickles from 35 vendors. Ordering for weekly Saturday pick up, and now delivery, begins at noon on Tuesdays and closes at noon on Wednesday or when all time slots for pick up are filled.

The online farmers market is scheduled to run through October.


