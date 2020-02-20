Event celebrating wine and classic cinema is returning to NewBo City Market

CinéVino NewBo City Market — Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.







5 Shares

Wine and classic cinema are making a comeback at NewBo City Market this Saturday night with the return of CinéVino.

Oeno- and cinephiles will have access to two screenings, wine tastings from various local wineries and one pour of wine. There will also be light hors d’oeuvres and chocolates served.

A surprise classic film will be screened, as well as Somm, a documentary following four candidates as they try to pass the Master Sommelier exam. The exam has one of the lowest pass rates in the world and tests the individual’s knowledge of all things wine.

NewBo City Market and Linn Area Credit Union hosted the first CinéVino in 2017, said Alexandra Olsen, NewBo City Market marketing and development director. The event took a hiatus last year.

“The timing just wasn’t right for our sponsor last year, but we are so excited that [Linn Area Credit Union] reached out to us once more to bring back this event,” Olsen said in an email to Little Village.

CinéVino begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The event is open to anyone 21 years old and older, and tickets can be purchased online for $10.

NewBo City Market is also giving away a pair of tickets on their Facebook page. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.







5 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com