Little Village Eastern Iowa issue 310: September Arts Preview

Classes start, leaves redden, footballs are hiked, and artists come back from summer tours and hibernations to present their latest work. Let Little Village guide you through all fall has to offer — or at least some cool-ass events. Explore Orchestra Iowa’s 100th season, a brand-new (yet historic) Cedar Rapids venue, ’80s punk-rock group the Cult’s dreamy new sound and Iowa City Poetry’s ongoing campaign to kill elitism in the art form. Plus: Innovative local theater, cutting-edge hip hop, a circus of an art exhibition, Stanley Museum of Art must-sees (apart from Pollock), an Iowan-produced documentary, pinball spots in eastern Iowa and much more.

Also in this issue, LV reflects on the 40 years since 12-year-old Johnny Gosch disappeared without a trace on his West Des Moines paper route on Sept. 5, 1982 — a case that terrified Iowans, prompted a national response, and fueled conspiracy theories that continue to shape U.S. culture wars and criminal law.