Early voting is now underway in the runoff election for Cedar Rapids mayor









In-person early voting in the Nov. 30 runoff election for mayor of Cedar Rapids is now underway, with the race narrowed from the original four candidates to Amara Andrews and Tiffany O'Donnell.

Voters will be able to cast an absentee ballot at the Linn County Auditor’s Office in the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center in Cedar Rapids (935 2nd St SW), between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 29, except for Thursday Nov. 25 and Friday Nov. 26, when the office is closed for Thanksgiving.

There will also be a satellite voting location in Lindale Mall, adjacent to the children’s play area, open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 27. On Sunday, Nov. 28, the Lindale Mall location will be open from noon to 4 p.m., and it will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29 for its regular weekday hours. It will also be closed on Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.

Whether you vote early or on Election Day, ID is still required. The Iowa Secretary of State lists the following types of ID as acceptable.

• Iowa Voter Identification Card

• Iowa Driver’s License

• Iowa Non-Operator ID

• U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID

• U.S. Passport

• Tribal ID Card/Document

If you have moved since the last time you voted, and your ID does not have your current address, you will need to provide proof of your current residence. According to the Secretary of State, the following forms of proof of residence are acceptable.

• Residential lease

• Utility bill, including a cell phone bill

• Bank statement

• Paycheck

• Government check

• Other government document

• Property tax statement

It is still possible to request an absentee ballot by mail, but that request would have to reach the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 to be valid. The request form is available online and also in the Nov. 10 edition of the PennySaver.

Anyone who receives an absentee ballot through the mail needs to return it to the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. For those who decide not to trust their ballot to the postal system, there is a ballot dropbox located outside the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center.

Election Day will be Nov. 30, and non-early voters will cast their ballots at their regular polling location in Cedar Rapids. Anyone unsure of where that is should consult the online lookup tool or call the Linn County Auditor's Office at 319-892-5300.









