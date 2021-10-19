Advertisement

Go grocery shopping on Saturday and support DVIP as it helps survivors of domestic violence

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Shop for Shelter

Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at all Iowa City and Coralville Hy-Vees and Fareways


Hy-Vee in Overland Park, Kansas — Dean Hochman/Flickr

From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, grocery shoppers at all the Hy-Vees in Iowa City and Coralville, as well as the Fareway off Highway 6 (near Scott Boulevard), will have a chance to help the Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) in its mission to provide necessary services for survivors of domestic violence.

Saturday will be the 15th annual “Shop for Shelter.” Held every October, the event helps DVIP stock its shelves for up to nine months, enabling it to help the adults and children it serves each year. Interested shoppers will be asked to buy a few of the listed items along with their own groceries, and then put the items for DVIP in a donation drop-off cart at the entrances of the store.

“In-kind donations are a crucial part of our work in helping victim-survivors,” Alta Medea-Peters, director of Community Engagement for DVIP, said in a statement. “Our clients often have to leave everything behind. The items that are purchased during Shop for Shelter won’t just sit on a shelf. These goods are making a real difference in the lives of victim-survivors.”

Advertisement

“Our program alone has experienced a 28 percent increase in hotline calls each month since May of 2020,” Media-Peters said. “These calls have directly resulted in a doubling of the services our advocates have provided over the past year and show how urgent the need for resources is within the communities we serve.”

Between July 2020 and July 2021, DVIP provided services for 2,189 individuals. In addition to its 24-hour emergency shelter — which is more important now than ever, since there are only eight domestic violence shelters left in Iowa — the nonprofit also has 24/7 hotline, and provides safety planning, trauma-informed one-on-one counseling and mobile advocacy.

DVIP also assists survivors’ pets, so they don’t have to be left behind. It provides emergency shelter and vet services, as well foster accommodations if needed. Food and other pet items will be included on Saturday’s shopping lists.

Volunteers in the stores will provide shoppers interested in participating with a list of items that DVIP needs to help those who rely on its services. The lists include such everyday necessities as diapers, wipes, shampoo, soap and laundry detergent, as well as shelf-stable food items.

DVIP grew out of an initiative launched by the University of Iowa’s Women’s Resource and Action Center in the late 1970s. It opened its first shelter for people threatened by domestic violence in 1980, and now DVIP covers eight counties in southeastern Iowa — Johnson, Iowa, Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Van Buren and Washington.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer for Shop for Shelter can fill out a form online. DVIP is looking for volunteers for its other programs, as well, and donations, both monetary and goods, are accepted throughout the year.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Iowa City Book Festival

Oct. 18-24

A celebration of books, writing and ideas

Find Out More

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.