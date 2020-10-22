Advertisement

Drop off old or unwanted prescription drugs as part of Take Back Day on Saturday

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

Law enforcement agencies in Johnson and Linn counties are again partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for this year’s nationwide Take Back Day.

Individuals with expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs can use the agency’s online search tool to locate a collection site near them. All sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Dropping off the prescription drugs is free and anonymous.

Johnson County residents have four drop-off locations:

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, 511 S Capitol St.

Iowa City Police Department and Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center, 2401 Scott Blvd. SE

North Liberty Police Department, 340 N. Main St.

Coralville Police Department, 1503 5th St.

Linn County residents have three drop-off locations:

Cedar Rapids Police Department, 505 1st St. SW

Linn County Sheriff’s Office (West parking lot), 310 2nd Ave. SW

Hiawatha Police Department, 101 Emmons St.

During the take-back event last October, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office collected 42 pounds of prescription drugs. Statewide 8,931 pounds of prescription drugs were collected.

Many of the locations in both Johnson and Linn are asking individuals to practice social distancing and wear a mask when using the drop-off sites.

The DEA launched the twice-yearly take-back events in 2010, calling them “a crucial step toward reducing the epidemic of prescription drug abuse that is plaguing this nation.”

The agency also has an online tool that provides the locations of drop-off points that are available year-round.


