Photos: Drag storytime reaches capacity at Des Moines’ downtown public library as Pride Month approaches

Iowa Safe Schools and Polk County supervisor Matt McCoy hosted an all-inclusive drag storytime at the Des Moines Central Library on Sunday, May 21.

Storytellers included celebrity baker Andrew Fuller (Is It Cake?), as well as drag performers Vana B and Robin Graves.

Supporters crowded the library entryway hoping to attend the event, but as the room filled to capacity, organizers decided to only let children and their guardians inside.

Soon after the 2 p.m. start time, organizers announced to those still in the lobby that the event had reached just under 500 participants and those still waiting would have to be turned away.