Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase: Rachel Yoder of the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature









In 2008, Iowa City’s literary heritage earned its recognition as the first UNESCO City of Literature in the United States. The nonprofit Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature is building on that legacy by working to advance writing on all levels: local, national and international.

Rachel Yoder talked to Little Village about some of the organization’s events, and read a piece she performed at last year’s MusicIC festival, which is sponsored by the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature.

Advertisement

Yoder is the co-founder and editor of draft: the journal of process.

Support Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature: www.iowacityofliterature.org/support

To support Rachel Yoder: www.draftjournal.com

Presented by the Iowa City Downtown District and Little Village









Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com