Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase: Public Space One opens virtual gallery featuring Georgian-American artist Nina Kintsurashvili









The social isolation created by COVID-19 forced mixed media artist Nina Kintsurashvili and Public Space One to rethink how art can be shared with the community during a crisis. Working with digital artist Austin Caskie, Kintsurashvili created the interactive exhibit “Unattended Act,” a series of five of her paintings. The online exhibit is hosted by PS1, in their new space.

For the third Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase entry, Little Village brought PS1 Director John Éngelbrecht together with the artists for a conversation about how they created “Unattended Act.”

