Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase: Kevin Burt shows a little love for Summer of the Arts









Award-winning blues musician Kevin Burt discusses his 15-year history with Summer of the Arts in part four of our Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase series. Summer of the Arts has brought free arts and cultural programing — including the Iowa Arts Festival, Iowa City Jazz Festival, the Friday Night Concert Series and the Soul and Blues Festival — to downtown Iowa City for decades.

While COVID-19 will disrupt this year’s events, Burt says (and sings) that it’s more important than ever to show some love for Summer of the Arts.

