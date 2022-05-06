DMPA announces their 2022-23 season Willis Broadway Series and #Ham4Ham

Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) announced their 2022-23 season Willis Broadway Series yesterday. This series will be bringing six productions from Broadway to Des Moines, including returning favorites Fiddler on the Roof and Disney’s The Lion King.

DMPA also just announced today the #Ham4Ham digital lottery, for $10 tickets to upcoming performances of Hamilton. Patrons may enter the lottery using the official Hamilton app, available for Android and iOS. The lottery runs Friday morning at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 12:30 p.m. for the following week’s shows. Winners will be notified via email and push notification, at which point they will have two hours to claim and purchase their two tickets. The lottery is now open for performances May 17-22. Hamilton runs at DMPA May 17-June 5, and tickets for purchase are $59-229.

The Willis Broadway Series, which kicks off this October, includes:

Fiddler on the Roof — Set in 1905, this 10-time Tony Award winner takes you through stories of a father and daughter, a husband and wife, and many traditions that define faith and family. The show is based on stories called “Tevye’s Daughters” by Sholem Aleichem. Oct. 25-30, 2022

SIX — The six ex-wives of Henry VIII transform their heartbreak into girl power inspired by musical artists Ariana Grande and Beyonce. Feb. 7-19, 2023

Disney’s The Lion King — A childhood favorite returns to the stage with Simba to give Des Moines breathtaking music and wonderful artistry. Mar. 30-Apr. 16, 2023

TINA — The Tina Turner Musical — The life of 12-time Grammy Award winner, one of the best selling artists of all time and Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner, will be told through some of her amazing music that touched many. The 2020 musical is filled with fan favorites like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “River Deep, Mountain High” and received 12 Tony Award nominations. May 16-21, 2023

Ain’t Too Proud — The life and Times of The Temptations — The spirited dance moves and dynamic harmonies of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Temptations will grace the stage at the Civic Center, telling the story of the struggles and wonders of brotherhood, family, loyalty, betrayal and music during a decade of American strife. Many know their songs “My Girl” and “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me),” but not many know how they became one of the most prominent groups of the 20th century. Jun 27-July 2, 2023

Beetlejuice — A comedic musical based on the Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice tells the story of a teenage girl who meets a life changing deceased couple and a demon. The show returned to the Broadway stage after Covid-19 on April 8 and has been nominated in eight Tony Award categories. Oct. 3-8, 2023

SIX and Disney’s The Lion King will play special multi-week engagements.

There is the option to add shows onto your package, as well. Add on options include Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen and An Evening with Kelli O’Hara. There is also a one-night-only concert with the Des Moines Symphony available.

Guarantee your seats this season by purchasing a season ticket package. A-Price packages are $510; B-Price are $366. Choose your package based on the desired seat section and the desired day of the week.

Individual tickets are not yet available.

You may purchase online, on the DMPA app, in person at the Civic Center ticket office located at 221 Walnut St. or by phone (515) 264-2322.