Derecho recovery: Red Cross shelter closing; Attorney General warns of price gouging

The American Red Cross is closing its shelter at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The temporary shelter, along with two others, were set up in response to the Aug. 10 derecho to help individuals whose housing was affected by the storm or who were experiencing power outages. There were close to 2,000 overnight stays across the three shelters, according to a news release from the Linn County Emergency Management Agency.

During a City of Cedar Rapids press conference on Thursday, the city’s community development director Jennifer Pratt said there are plans to continue to address shelter needs of residents.

“On the initial need for shelter, I will say that the city reached out to the county and we’ve already come up with a solution for overflow shelter needs to work for the next 30-day horizon to make sure that we are meeting the immediate needs,” Pratt said.

Pratt added that the location will open on Saturday and more information will be provided soon. The transition “will be seamless,” she said.

After immediate shelter needs are met, Pratt said there will be a focus on needs that are more long term.

“Many are in situations where they are just getting in touch with their insurance now [and] figuring out how long that rebuilding is going to take on their house,” Pratt said. “So again, during this period, we are going to be looking at all options for how we can meet those interim needs, and we will be reaching out to our state and federal partners to get the resources we need to do that.”

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller spoke at Thursday’s press conference and warned residents about price gouging after the derecho. Iowa law prohibits price gouging on goods and services “needed by victims of disasters” during a disaster declaration.

Miller said his office has received about 50 complaints of price gouging as of Wednesday, with about 20 of those coming from Linn County.

Individuals who have questions or complaints about price gouging can call the consumer protection line of the Attorney General’s office at 888-777-4590. There is also an online complaint form.

Miller said a temporary mobile office will be set up at the US Cellular Center, 370 1st Ave NE, if residents have any questions, concerns or would like to file a complaint in person. The mobile office will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

