Advertisement

Derecho recovery: Where to pick up hot meals and donate supplies in Linn County

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 34
    Shares

Video still of a hot meal site in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 20, 2020.

The Linn County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), working in partnership with the City of Cedar Rapids and Operation BBQ, has announced locations where residents can find hot meals through the beginning of next week.

On Friday and Saturday, 500 hot lunches will be available at each of these locations from noon to 2 p.m., and 500 hot dinners will be available from 5 to 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids

• Downtown Library (450 5th Ave SE)
• Grant Elementary School (254 Outlook Dr SW)
• Jefferson High School (1243 20th St SW)
• Johnson STEAM Academy (355 18th St SE)
• Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd SW)
• Metro High School (1212 7th St SE)
• Northwest Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW – parking lot)
• Polk Alternative Education Center (1500 B Ave NE)
• Roosevelt Middle School (300 13th St NW)
• St. Paul’s Methodist Church (1340 3rd Ave SE)
• Taylor Elementary School (720 7th Ave SW)

Hiawatha

• Nixon Elementary (200 Nixon Drive)

From Sunday through Tuesday, hot lunches and dinners will be distributed during the same hours at the following sites:

Cedar Rapids

• Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd SW)
• Metro High School (1212 7th St SE)
• St. Paul’s Methodist Church (1340 3rd Ave SE)

Hiawatha

• Nixon Elementary (200 Nixon Dr)

Two sites will be distributing hot lunches from Sunday to Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.

Cedar Rapids

• Northwest Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW – parking lot)
• Taylor Elementary School (720 7th Ave SW)

Linn County EMA has also announced a donation center at 4200 C Street SW in Cedar Rapids, where people wanting to donate items can drop them off. Items will be accepted daily, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The agency lists the following items as the most needed:

• Shelf-stable food in cans or boxes – no glass

• Adult and child diapers

• Toiletries
Shampoo and conditioner
Toothbrush and toothpaste
Soap

• Household cleaning products
Paper towels
Disinfectant
Brooms
Trash bags

• Yard clean-up products
Rakes
Shovels
Tarps
Yard debris bags
Gloves

“The donation center is currently not accepting donations of clothing, water, or other household items,” according to the agency.


  • 34
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!

July 2020 marks Little Village’s 19th anniversary. With our community of readers alongside us, we’ll be ready for what the next 19 have in store.

BECOME A SUPPORTER:

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.