Derecho recovery: Where to pick up hot meals and donate supplies in Linn County







34 Shares

The Linn County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), working in partnership with the City of Cedar Rapids and Operation BBQ, has announced locations where residents can find hot meals through the beginning of next week.

On Friday and Saturday, 500 hot lunches will be available at each of these locations from noon to 2 p.m., and 500 hot dinners will be available from 5 to 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids • Downtown Library (450 5th Ave SE)

• Grant Elementary School (254 Outlook Dr SW)

• Jefferson High School (1243 20th St SW)

• Johnson STEAM Academy (355 18th St SE)

• Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd SW)

• Metro High School (1212 7th St SE)

• Northwest Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW – parking lot)

• Polk Alternative Education Center (1500 B Ave NE)

• Roosevelt Middle School (300 13th St NW)

• St. Paul’s Methodist Church (1340 3rd Ave SE)

• Taylor Elementary School (720 7th Ave SW) Hiawatha • Nixon Elementary (200 Nixon Drive)

From Sunday through Tuesday, hot lunches and dinners will be distributed during the same hours at the following sites:

Cedar Rapids • Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd SW)

• Metro High School (1212 7th St SE)

• St. Paul’s Methodist Church (1340 3rd Ave SE) Hiawatha • Nixon Elementary (200 Nixon Dr)

Two sites will be distributing hot lunches from Sunday to Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.

Cedar Rapids • Northwest Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW – parking lot)

• Taylor Elementary School (720 7th Ave SW)

Linn County EMA has also announced a donation center at 4200 C Street SW in Cedar Rapids, where people wanting to donate items can drop them off. Items will be accepted daily, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The agency lists the following items as the most needed:

• Shelf-stable food in cans or boxes – no glass • Adult and child diapers • Toiletries

Shampoo and conditioner

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Soap • Household cleaning products

Paper towels

Disinfectant

Brooms

Trash bags • Yard clean-up products

Rakes

Shovels

Tarps

Yard debris bags

Gloves

“The donation center is currently not accepting donations of clothing, water, or other household items,” according to the agency.







34 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com