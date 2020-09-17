Derecho recovery: Boxes of free, fresh produce available in Cedar Rapids on Saturday

Free fresh produce boxes St. Jude Catholic Church -- Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m.







People impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho can pick up fresh produce, dairy and frozen meat at a drive-through event on Saturday.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 50 Edgewood Rd NW, in Cedar Rapids. Individuals driving up should enter the parking lot from Edgewood Road and follow instructions from volunteers.

The event is a joint effort of Catholic organizations in the area and Hot Meals USA, a faith-based nonprofit. Anyone impacted by the derecho is welcome, regardless of their income, faith and where they live, according to the event organizers.

People will not need to fill out any paperwork and can pick up additional boxes for other people in need, since delivery is not available.

Anyone who would like to volunteer on Saturday to help distribute the boxes or direct traffic can sign up online.







