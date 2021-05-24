Special election: Deadline for mailing in absentee ballot requests passes, but other early voting options available









The deadline by which mailed-in absentee ballot requests for the June 8 special election must be received in the Johnson County Auditor’s Office is Monday at 5 p.m., so any requests not in the mail prior to Monday won’t stand a chance of making it in time. But other options to vote early in the election to fill the vacancy on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors remain.

Early in-person voting, both drive-up and walk-up, is taking place on the south side of the Johnson County Administration Building, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through June 7. There will also be satellite voting locations the weekend before the election at the North Liberty Community Library (Saturday, June 5) and the Coralville Public Library (Sunday, June 6), as well as the Iowa City Public Library (on both days).

Although it’s too late to mail in a request for an absentee ballot, printing out the absentee ballot request form available online can still be helpful, Auditor Travis Weipert pointed out on social media.

Fill out your Absentee Ballot Request Form BEFORE you show up to vote! This way we can get you processed and voting right away! You can print off your own copy of the form or swing by our office and pick one up!

Voters who have an absentee ballot for the Tuesday, June 8 election they plan to return by mail must post it in time for the ballot to reach the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Previously, a ballot would be considered valid if it was postmarked on Election Day, and arrived in the auditor’s office by the Monday following the election. That changed when Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that restricts early voting earlier this year. In addition to cutting the time available for early voting, the bill also cut the amount of time polls will be open on Election Day. Instead of 9 p.m., voting will end at 8 p.m.

Anyone with questions about how, where or when to vote in the June 8 special election can contact the Johnson County Auditor’s Office by email or by calling at 319-356-6004.









