DART buses will provide free rides to warming centers and overnight shelters for ‘the foreseeable future’

As winter begins to tighten its grip on central Iowa, DART buses will provide free rides to warming centers and overnight shelters in Polk County “beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14 through the foreseeable future due to extremely cold temperatures and wind chills,” the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority said on Wednesday.

“Riders should tell bus drivers when they board that they want to go to the warming center or shelter. The driver will then transport riders to the nearest one. Paratransit-approved riders can also use DART’s Paratransit services to reach the warming centers or shelters.”

Polk County has 19 designated warming centers served by DART buses.

Clive Clive Public Library (1900 NW 114th St)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bus routes: 72, 92 Des Moines Des Moines Central Community Center (2008 Forest Ave)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bus routes: 3, 5, 14, 60 Des Moines Central Library (1000 Grand Ave)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bus routes: 5, 14, 60, D-Line Des Moines Creative Visions (1343 13th St)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bus route: 16 East Side Library (2559 Hubbell Ave)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bus route: 17 Eastside Community Center (1231 E 26th St)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Bus route: 17 Forest Ave Library (1326 Forest Ave)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bus routes: 3, 16, 60 Four Mile Community Recreation Center (3711 Easton Blvd)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bus route: 1 Franklin Ave Library (5110 Franklin Ave)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bus route: 5 Merle Hay Mall (3850 Merle Hay Rd)

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Bus routes: 5, 14, 16, 91 North Community Center (3010 6th Ave)

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bus routes: 15, 4 Northwest Community Center (5110 Franklin Ave)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bus route: 5 Pioneer Columbus Community Recreation Center (2100 SE 5th St)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bus route: 6 Polk County Health Department (1907 Carpenter Ave)

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bus routes: 3, 14, 60 South Side Library (1111 Porter Ave)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bus route: 7 Wellmark YMCA (501 Grand Ave)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bus route: 16 Johnston Johnston Public Library (6700 Merle Hay Rd)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bus route: 5 Urbandale Urbandale Public Library (3520 86th St)

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Bus route: 93 West Des Moines West Des Moines Public Library (4000 Mills Civic Pkwy)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bus routes: 95, 52

There are also 10 warming centers not on bus routes in the county.

Altoona Altoona Public Library (700 8th St SW)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Ankeny Kirkendall Public Library (1250 SW District Dr)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Bondurant Bondurant City Center (200 2nd St NE)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Bondurant Public Library (104 2nd St NE)

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Des Moines Norwoodville Senior Center (3077 NE 46th Ave)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Southside Community Center (100 Payton Ave)

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Elkhart City Hall (260 NW Main)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mitchellville City Hall (204 Center Ave N)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mitchellville Public Library (205 Center Ave N)

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Polk City City Community Safety Building (112 3rd St)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information about where to find other forms of assistance, including shelter and cold weather clothing, can be found by calling 211 or at the 211 Iowa site. The same information can also be accessed by texting your zip code to 898211.