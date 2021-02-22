CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush receives national award







Superintendent Noreen Bush of the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) was honored with a national superintendent award on Friday.

Bush was named the recipient of the award from AASA, The School Superintendents Association during its 2021 Women in School Leadership Awards virtual ceremony.

“Our program is designed to recognize the exceptional leadership from exemplary women in public education administration who are making a positive difference in the lives of students every day,” AASA executive director Daniel Domenech said in a statement. “Recognizing their accomplishments and shining a spotlight on the positive contributions they’re making has been a long-standing tradition of AASA.”

Bush was named a finalist for the award last November. Candidates were judged on leadership, communication, constant professional improvement of knowledge and skills, and active community involvement, according to a CRCSD news release.

Bush is the first woman superintendent in the district’s history, as well as the first internal hire for the position. Bush attended elementary, middle and high school in Cedar Rapids, graduating from Jefferson High School.

Bush joined the school district in 2017 and was named to the position of interim superintendent in 2019, following then-superintendent Brad Buck’s resignation for a position in the Waukee Community School District. She was named superintendent last February and officially began her three-year contract in July.

Bush received a $1,000 award along with the recognition and said she will donate the money to the Cedar Rapids Community Schools Foundation.







